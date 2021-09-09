JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- It was a somber morning Thursday as the Johnson County community remembered the September 11 attacks, days before the 20th anniversary.
“That day was tragic, no question about it. And it changed our country in a way that I think nobody expected,” said Ed Eilert, chairman of the Board of Johnson county commissioners:
On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people died. On Wednesday, Olathe West High School students placed 2,996 of them, giving them a chance to be part of history they’ve only heard about.
“I’ve watched stuff about 9/11. I’ve watched documentaries and stuff like that. And it really looked like a scary day,” said student, Jerry West.
The last flag was placed by Bob and Shirley Hemingway of Shawnee. It was in honor of their son Ronald, a Navy serviceman who died at the Pentagon.
“He was just a good son,” Bob Hemingway said.
Following the ceremony, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners presented a proclamation in honor of Ronald Hemingway.
Another was presented to Aaron Otto, the executive director of the Johnson County Airport Commission.
He worked at the pentagon at the time, but was not there at the time of the attack.
County Commissioners said Saturday will be a day of service and remembrance of the fallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.