EDGERTON, KS (KCTV) -- Members of the Fire District #1 of Johnson County, KS. saved the life of a deer that was stuck in a frozen lake.
Crew members responded to the area of W. 175th Street and Edgerton Road Saturday morning.
A deer was stuck in a frozen lake approximately 50 feet away from the shoreline.
A description of the tactics and strategy used to save the life of the deer:
Crews put on specialized ice rescue suits to begin rescuing the deer. Crew members were met with 1-inch thick ice while making their way to the deer. Once the crew members made contact with the deer, they began making their way back to the shoreline with the deer in hand. The deer remained calm during the entire rescue. The deer was warmed up with blankets and then moved to a sunny area. Once the deer was warm enough, it eventually jumped back up and took off running with no injuries. Although this was a positive outcome for this deer, it's still a reminder for us land-dwellers to use extra caution whenever near-frozen water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.