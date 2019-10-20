OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – There’s a new club of middle-aged men in Johnson County that’s growing rapidly. They hope to recruit others from all over the Kansas City metro to help spread their mission of being good dads.
The Fathers Club hopes to train 100 dads in mental health first aid as suicide rates in Johnson county continue to climb. On Wednesday night, a couple hundred dads met to discuss how to combat that.
The Father’s Club started a year ago with a couple dads hanging out on Brad Holdhusen’s patio.
“We are purely dads just trying to make a difference in the community and our kids’ lives,” said Brad Holdhusen, the Cofounder and CEO of Father’s Club.
The small club turned into a full non-profit and grew exponentially. They’re now working to find ways to combat a lot of things teens deal with, like bullying, depression and suicide. Part of that is getting dad certified in mental health first aid.
“So we are better equipped. So we know how to talk to our own kids and different signs or their friends or different kids in school or the community,” Holdhusen said.
“I was fortunate to play 21 years of professional baseball, I’ve been broadcasting baseball for 20 years. That’s not my legacy, my legacy are my children,” said Rex Hudler, a Royals commentator and a Blue Valley dad. “We can share with each other about fathering and how hard it really is to be a good dad. Anybody can be a father, but not everybody’s a good father.”
And it’s not just about being there for their own kids, but also showing up for teens in schools who may not have a father figure at home.
The Fathers Club has five chapters right now, one for each Blue Valley high school. Two Olathe schools are also forming chapters. But they hope dads with every metro district will get on board and get more involved in the lives of students.
