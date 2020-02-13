OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County District Attorney’s office reported Thursday that the main phone line to the office has been spoofed and used by scammers in Kansas and neighboring states.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office told KCTV5 News that the office began receiving calls Wednesday from people in Oklahoma and Nebraska who said they had been called by someone using the D.A. office’s main phone line number.

The spokesperson said the individuals making the spam calls said they were calling from the D.A.’s office. The spokesperson noted that the office was unaware of any local residents being victimized by this scam.

Phone spoofing happens when someone knowingly transmits false information to the phone system to mask the number they are calling from with a different number.

The district attorney’s office suggests that residents try to ignore these types of fraudulent calls and warned about not wiring money or sending pre-paid gift cards if requested by these types of callers.