JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County District Attorney is cracking down on a hemp product that can get you high.
It’s called Delta-8 and it could be at the center of a legal battle if lawmakers don’t get involved.
When American Shaman first opened, it was as a CBD store. About a year ago, they added Delta-8 to their shelves. Unlike CBD, Delta-8 can get you high. That’s why area prosecutors started asking questions.
Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is one of about 100 cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. If you look at those beehive-like drawings of chemicals, the only difference between the Delta-8 THC and the THC commonly associated with marijuana is a single carbon bond. The well-known THC is Delta-9 THC.
“It produces the same effects, just less, but you don't seem to have the side effects that some people experience,” said American Shaman Founder and CEO Vince Sanders.
He’s talking about things like paranoia and anxiety.
A pair of researchers at the University of Michigan and University at Buffalo recently published a study based on a survey of people who had used both products. They said the same thing: “relaxation, pain relief and euphoria…modest levels of cognitive distortions … [and] low levels of distressing mental states.”
Because it’s made from hemp, it’s been considered legal thanks to the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. The Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Act of 2018 led to the same assumption in Kansas. But not so fast.
On Tuesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said that law led to “misinformation…on the legality” of Delta-8.
Kansas controlled substance laws don’t include the term Delta-8. Because delta-8 can get you high, several Kansas prosecutors asked Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for an opinion.
In the nine-page opinion, Schmidt wrote that, “Delta-8 has approximately 50-75% of the psychotropic potency of Delta-9 THC.” He concluded that Delta-8 is “unlawful to possess or sell in Kansas unless it is made from industrial hemp and is contained in a lawful hemp product having no more than 0.3% total tetrahydrocannabinols (THC).”
As a result, Howe announced that businesses selling Delta-8 need to have it off their shelves by March 20.
“We’re not just kicking down doors and issuing search warrants. We’re giving people the opportunity to remove the products once they’re given notice, because there is so much confusion out there,” said Howe.
Howe’s letter to businesses, which he said will be served by local police, says the only way delta-8 is legal is if it has to be made from industrial hemp and has less than .3% of total THC.
But American Shaman’s lawyers interpret the Attorney General’s opinion as meaning a .3% delta-9 THC.
Sanders said American Shaman controls their product from the hemp on up and know their stuff has less than .3% delta-9, so he has no plans to remove anything.
“We’ll definitely go to court. 100%. I believe the legislature will probably get this changed before it becomes an issue on the 20th of March as stated in the letter. However, we're confident that we're within the letter of the law,” Sanders said.
The Kansas legislature is discussing delta-8 right now to clarify the legal status and update the law.
