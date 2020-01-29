gas leak.JPG
Maggie Holmes

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Fire crews are investigating a natural gas leakWednesday afternoon.

The Fire District number one of Johnson County, Kansas posted on their Facebook page around 2:30 stating they were at New Century Parkway and Lenexa Parkway.

Officials are investigating an active hazardous materials incident where crews are on scene with Atmos Energy to mitigate the leak.

Officials said there are no reported impacts from the leak.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.