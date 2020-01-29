JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Fire crews are investigating a natural gas leakWednesday afternoon.
The Fire District number one of Johnson County, Kansas posted on their Facebook page around 2:30 stating they were at New Century Parkway and Lenexa Parkway.
Officials are investigating an active hazardous materials incident where crews are on scene with Atmos Energy to mitigate the leak.
Officials said there are no reported impacts from the leak.
