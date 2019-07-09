OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) -- Johnson County Community College's president has announced plans to retire just months after controversy erupted over statements he purportedly made about the affluence of its students.
The college said Tuesday that Joe Sopcich plans to step down July 1, 2020. The board renewed his contract last month.
A college spokesman noted that Sopcich turns 65 in April 2020.
Issues arose in February when a Democratic National Committee member live-tweeted remarks he overheard Sopcich make while discussing tuition increases with a college trustee during a breakfast at a Washington, D.C., hotel.
In one tweet, Sopcich was quoted as saying, "Show me anyone who struggles at JCCC..I walk the parking lot and I see a whole lot of very nice cars."
Sopcich previously described the conversation as "hyperbole."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.