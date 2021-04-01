JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved a recommendation to return to in-person meetings beginning April 8, with the following provisions:
- The meeting room will continue to be set up for social distancing.
- Staff and commissioners will have the option to join the meeting remotely, either by Zoom or by phone.
- Public comments will be accepted both in-person and by Zoom audio.
- To provide equitable access, public speakers will continue to sign up ahead of time, with a deadline of noon the Wednesday before the meeting.
- Public speakers will be admitted into the BOCC Hearing Room in the order specified by the deputy clerk.
The recommendation and provisions were made by a commissioner subcommittee appointed at the March 25 meeting of the BOCC to address the return to in-person meetings.
After considering various options, consulting with county staff and the Sheriff’s Office, the subcommittee recommended that the Board resume meeting in-person with provisions to ensure meetings can be conducted in a fair, orderly, and efficient manner, providing adequate safeguards for the health and safety of the public and staff.
Refer to jocogov.org for more details in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.