JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Nine-year-old Bekkah Suraud knew what to do when it mattered most. Her quick thinking helped save a neighbor in need of medical care. Her calm and heroic acts started with another kind deed. On May 2, she first noticed her neighbor’s dog was out of his yard.
“I picked him up and walked him to her house,” Bekkah said. Once she was inside her neighbor’s home, she quickly realized the woman she has grown up living next door to needed help. “She fell down while trying to feed the dogs and she was really cold,” Bekkah said. “She wasn’t talking. She was barely breathing.”
The 9-year-old grabbed the woman’s cell phone. She didn’t know the cell phone password but she knew how to use the emergency call function to call 911. Bekkah remembered her street name and stepped outside to read her neighbor’s address so first responders could find them. A recording of 911 dispatch audio captured her calm and helpful call.
The 911 dispatcher asked, “Is she answering your questions?" Bekkah responded, “No, she is not answering." The dispatcher asked, “Is she awake?" Bekkah replied, “I don’t know. She is not answering. She is on the floor.” Then, the dispatcher let Bekkah know paramedics were on the way and walked her through what to do next.
First responders arrived in time to help her neighbor. Bekkah’s grandmother, Teri Suraud, says their neighbor is back home and doing much better. “It was an impressive call,” said Quality Improvement Manager for Johnson County Emergency Management and Communications Gale Wash. “A really smart little girl that did what she needed to do to help save her neighbor. That’s awesome.”
On Monday, Bekkah Suraud received the Mid-America Regional Council’s Regional 911 Hero Award for demonstrating how to properly use 911 while performing a heroic act. Bekkah wanted to thank someone, too. “I want to give a thank you to Trey for helping me out,” she said.
Emergency Communications Specialist Trey Glidewell answered Bekkah’s 911 call. “That was so nice of her,” Glidewell said with a smile. “I was surprised she remembered my name.”
The 9-year-old 911 Hero was honored for being a wonderful neighbor which made her grandmother beam with pride. “I don’t know how she kept her composure. She did a very good job,” Suraud said while giving her granddaughter a hug and kiss. “I’m very proud of her.”
After her tour of the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center tonight, Bekkah said she just might want to work there when she grows up.
