KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will soon be lining up under center against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. But when he was just a young boy, he was wearing the same helmet he'll be facing off against Sunday.
Burrow's father, Jimmy Burrow, shared a picture on Twitter on Friday morning showing a young Joe Burrow nestled against his mother while wearing a Chiefs helmet.
"Joe use(d) to like those shiny red Chiefs helmets. Not anymore. Geaux Bengals," the Tweet said.
Burrow was born in Iowa and spent some of his young life there before his family moved to Ohio, so it might make sense that he could have an affinity for the Chiefs. However, he has told media in the past that he grew up a Saints and Browns fan.
The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday at 2 p.m., only on KCTV5.
