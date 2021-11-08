JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- After nearly a week of following processes and awaiting supply, the Johnson County Health Department, the University of Kansas Health System and others on Monday morning will begin vaccinating children as young as 5 years old against COVID-19.
Vaccinations at the Johnson County Health Department are by appointment only, and they are given in private exam rooms by nurses. Shots will be given to children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Children's vaccines at the University of Kansas Health Department are also by appointment only and are being administered Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and on Thursdays from 8 to 12:30 p.m.
Any immunizations of children under 16 must include the parent or guardian being present.
The CDC gave its final approval last week for children aged 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer COVID, but local appointments have been rare, as pharmacies, doctor's offices and hospitals waited for supplies.
The few appointments that were available last week---including at local retail pharmacies---were quickly snatched up, but as supplies entered the metro, more entities have been able to line up appointments for children.
Children's Mercy Hospital began immunizing children against COVID-19 on Saturday.
Platte County has planned a vaccine clinic that will include children's COVID vaccine doses for this Wednesday. The Clay County Health Department is currently taking appointments and begins those shots Monday.
The Kansas City Health Department is also taking appointments for children's COVID vaccinations. No immediate information was available Monday morning on Cass County Health Department's vaccine availability for children, but they told KCTV5 last week that they had received hundreds of doses and were expecting more.
Jackson County is also taking children's COVID shot appointments.
Here are some additional links for anyone wanting to sign up their children for the COVID-19 vaccine:
Kansas Department of Health's list of providers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.