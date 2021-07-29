OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- During a Thursday morning meeting with Johnson County's top elected officials, the county's health director recommended local schools require masks because of the high risk of COVID spread.
The Johnson County commissioners began their regularly-scheduled meeting by noting that there were no items on the agenda dealing with mask mandates.
Several members of the public spoke out toward the beginning of the meeting against mask mandates, possibly because of a major CORE4 meeting Wednesday in which officials barred the public and media from listening in so that they could discuss how to institute area mask mandates to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, a newer form of COVID that experts believe is much more transmissible than standard versions.
Following that CORE4 meeting Wednesday that included officials from Johnson County, Jackson County, Wyandotte County and Kansas City, MO, Kansas City announced a new indoor mask mandate for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The other counties have not announced such moves, but have said they will release information in the coming days.
Johnson County commissioners on Thursday did not hand down any orders pertaining to mask mandates or new COVID restrictions, but they did have county health director Sanmi Areola give an update on local infection numbers and his recommendations on how to deal with the rising spread of the Delta variant.
Areola said infections and hospitalizations are increasing, mostly in unvaccinated people, including younger people and in school-aged children. The county is also seeing more outbreaks associated with camps, small businesses and child care establishments, he said.
The health director noted that 56 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated. Around 67 percent of Johnson County residents have had at least one vaccine dose. Those numbers are higher than the national average, but regional vaccination numbers remain low, making all local counties potentially high-risk for transmission.
