OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A beloved Johnson County charity that helps families in need each holiday season is in desperate need of volunteers.
The Johnson County Christmas Bureau's Holiday Shop needs around 3,000 volunteers in November and December to help run its location at the former Toys R Us building in the shopping center southeast of 93rd Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park.
The shop helps serve around 3,200 local families each year.
Johnson County Christmas Bureau Executive Director Larry Bigus attributes this year's lack of volunteers to the pandemic, since a lot of past volunteers would consist of big groups. COVID-19 has kept a lot of corporations and organizations from lending a hand when they otherwise would have in the past, he said.
"Usually we're turning volunteers away by mid-November because the slots are full," Bigus said. "This year, we have a lot of empty slots. We really need people to sign up in order to make this distribution shop work properly."
The holiday shop runs Dec. 3-11. Volunteers must be at least high school age. You can sign up or learn more by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.