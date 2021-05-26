JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Across the nation, businesses are dealing with employee shortages. Today, Arrowhead Stadium looked to help with the local shortage.
It was out with the Zoom interactions and back to in-person, as many people went to the job fair at Arrowhead Stadium for a chance to find work.
“After retiring back in June, it’s getting boring,” said Bruce Gagne, who was looking for a job.
For some like Prescott McCray, he’s not only looking for an additional job but also searching for others.
“I also wanted to look for the young men that I mentor that aren’t able to make it out,” said McCray.
After the pandemic, many businesses are struggling to find staff.
That is one of the reasons Missouri Governor Mike Parson decided to cut off unemployment benefits, hoping it would get people back to work.
“I do believe that someone with the unemployment benefits, it was giving people the opportunity to be lazy,” said McCray.
Meanwhile, Bruce Gagne lives in Kansas where Governor Laura Kelly has not eliminated unemployment benefits.
Gagne was getting unemployment before he retired last June and he believes what Governor Parson did was not right.
“I kind of think it’s cruel. Things are not back to normal yet here,” said Gagne.
While both Gagne and McCray don’t agree on the cutting of unemployment, they can agree on the fact jobs should pay more and people shouldn’t be in the position where they are receiving more for not working.
“Leaders need to look at the way things are ran and look at changes. Changes need to happen, changes need to be made,” said McCray.
