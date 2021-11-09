KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City is preparing for another holiday season by wrapping presents for families in need.
The JFS' Hanukkah Project helps to serve more than 300 people by providing families with gifts and gift cards. On Tuesday, they began wrapping gifts to hand out.
According to Community Relations Director Ruth Bigus, the gifts wrapped on Tuesday will begin to be distributed next week to over 300 families.
The gifts were collected in part through donations from the JFS' registries, which you can find here. The JFS will be taking donations through November 12.
To learn more about Jewish Family Services KC or their Hanukkah Project, you can click here to visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.