An Airbus A320-232 operated by JetBlue takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.

 Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- JetBlue Airways announced that the carrier intends to serve the Kansas City region with new nonstop air service from Kansas City International Airport to Boston-Logan International Airport and New York-JFK International Airport.

“As more travelers return to the skies, we’ve taken a fresh look at our route map and identified new places where our award-winning service and low fares can help stimulate recovery and advance our focus city growth strategy in the Northeast” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We can’t wait to introduce the JetBlue brand to new customers in Kansas City who will soon benefit from better service and more competition. We look forward to seeing them onboard soon.”

Pre-pandemic, New York City was the third-most popular destination from Kansas City with nearly 700 daily passengers each way. Pre-pandemic, Boston was one of the fastest growing destinations from Kansas City, with more than 250 daily passengers each way.

“JetBlue’s decision to add Kansas City to its growing network further validates this region’s position as the economic engine in the heart of America,” said Pat Klein director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department.

The new service will launch in 2022. Flight schedules and fare information are expected to be published in the coming months.

