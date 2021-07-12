JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The mother of murder victim Jessica Runions has been charged with harassment in Johnson County, Kansas.
Jamie Runions was booked on July 1 for "harassment by phone or fax" and released after making bond that same day.
According to a court affidavit, Runions is accused of sending 372 messages over the span of about a year.
The messages went to a girlfriend of Jessica's former boyfriend.
Earlier this year, Kylr Yust was convicted of Jessica's murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.