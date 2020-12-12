PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV5) -- One local group watched the Army-Navy game very closely.
They're former members of the Army's famed Wolfhounds.
The Army’s jerseys paid tribute to the unit Saturday.
For West Pointers, the football game is traditionally a pretty big deal, but this game was special for another reason.
“When you add in the fact that this year, they are commemorating the 27th Infantry Regiment as part of the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War, it was a special occasion for us as Wolfhounds and it’s beyond just a cadet thing,” said retired Army Colonel Drew Meyerowich.
Currently, he lives in Platte City.
He’s a West Point grad from the Class of 1987 and served 28 years in the military.
Saturday, he rounded up family and friends and even put together a Zoom meeting with some of his Wolfhounds to celebrate the special honor.
Meyerowich says, “This is what the cadets are wearing this year. The 25th Division is who they’re representing. I talked about the Wolfhound crest on this side, on the back of their helmets is the neck sparrow caret.”
For Meyerowich, being a Wolfhound is not only about the battle, but it’s also about compassion and being able to balance the two.
“It’s more than a game, it’s more than about a company, it’s about compassion for people of a war-torn nation at the end of WWII,” he said.
