OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- On Monday, former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer announced that he is ending his campaign "to be treated for prostate cancer and focus on his medical practice."
In April of this year, Colyer had announced that he was running to be governor of Kansas again.
Today, Colyer also announced that he is endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt for governor.
Colyer sent the following statements to the media regarding the end of his campaign:
"I believe God put us here to make a difference in people’s lives. I chose to be a doctor to help people and am humbled to serve my fellow Kansans as Governor and Lt. Governor to fight for this wonderful place we call home.
I am proud of what we have achieved. When I completed my term, we accomplished a lot: more Kansans working than ever before, record household income, record small business formation, and a budget surplus over $1.1 billion (the most ever transferred from one administration to the next).”
. . .
“While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health. I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. After treatment, I am confident for a full recovery. Given these challenges, Ruth and I have decided to withdraw from the Governor’s race.
Kansas has felt the pain of nearly three years of Governor Kelly’s leadership. Now it’s time for Republicans to come together, rally around Derek Schmidt, and reclaim Cedar Crest.”
. . .
“To my patients, I will continue to take care of you for years to come. If I see you as a patient in the trauma bay, know that not only will I fight like hell for you but I also know first-hand how it feels to face adversity. I will continue my international work in warzones around the world.
To Kansans, I know you love our great state as much as Ruth and I do. Kansas is the true heart of America. It is an honor of a lifetime to serve you. Ruth and I will continue to find ways to lead Kansas forward."
