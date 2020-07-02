KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will no longer be the chair of the Missouri Democratic Party.
Effective immediately, Vice Chair Clem Smith will assume the role of acting chair.
Chair Peters Baker released the following statement:
“My commitment to justice and service to our community has been a centerpiece of my career. In light of the recent developments in my position and the office of Jackson County Prosecutor, I am stepping back from the role as Chair of the Missouri Democratic Party. I am assigning all of my duties to Vice-Chair Clem Smith and he will assume the role of Acting Chair. I believe that my friend and colleague, Clem Smith, is the right person to lead our Party at this critical moment. I am grateful for his partnership. The Missouri Democratic Party has long embraced inclusion and diversity, as well as the need to address racial injustices in our state and nation. Clem will rise to the challenges and recognizes the need for leadership at this time of great unrest.”
Clem Smith has served as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives, representing the 85th District, and served as Deputy Minority Whip. Smith is a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) and the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU).
Acting Chair Clem Smith released the following statement:
“Jean Peters Baker is truly an asset to the Democratic Party, and I’m grateful for her leadership not only at the Party, but in her community. I’m honored to be asked to help lead during one of the most important elections we’ve seen. We’ve got work to do, but the wind is at our back after we flipped a seat red to blue last year, and as recent polling has shown, that we’re a swing state with Vice President Biden polling ahead of President Trump. Between expanding Medicaid in August to restoring effective leadership in the Governor’s mansion in November, this election will have historic consequences.”
