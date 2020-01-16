LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- According to Kansas' WARN listings website, nearly 250 JCPenney employees will be laid off in Lenexa.
The employees work at 10500 Lackman Road.
Exactly 243 employees will be affected.
According to the address on the listing, this is one of JCPenney's distribution centers.
No other information is available at this time.
