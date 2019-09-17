OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Johnson County Community College has cut the number of bird deaths in half with some simple stickers on the glass.
Johnson County Community College has a lot of greenery on campus enjoyed by students like Juan Bocanegra. Every day, he walks a mile or two route searching for dead or injured birds. It’s part of a project started by Krystal Antone.
Antone started noticing several dead birds in the same spots on campus during the same times of year. They were flying into certain windows on campus where trees are reflected. Or where you can see through to trees on the other side.
A year’s worth of study netted 425 dead birds and 60 injured ones and about 150 more bird imprints on windows.
“This is a fixable problem, so why shouldn’t we do something about it,” questioned Antone.
The college started experimenting with a solution of decals of different dot patterns, they now mark the deadliest windows on campus.
“We’ve reduced the strikes to almost nothing in those areas,” Antone said.
Antone hopes to mark even more windows and make the campus a more friendly place for songbirds and birds of prey.
The dead birds collected in the college’s ongoing study are sent to The University of Kansas to be used for research. The injured ones are sent to Operation Wildlife for rehabilitation.
The college has helped start a regional study that includes downtown Kansas City.
