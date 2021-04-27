KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the past few months, businesses and community leaders in the Jazz District have been discussing ways to improve safety at nighttime events.
Henry Service, an attorney who owns the historic Lincoln Building, said the 18th and Vine area has urged the city to provide support for added lighting, fixing blighted buildings and setting up barricades for secured areas similar to Westport or Power and Light.
"They have permanent barriers that screw up out of the street," Service said. "They prevent people from accessing those areas. It's worked there but for some reason they haven't given that to us."
Without a Community Improvement District (CID), he said, it's been a difficult process.
"The city is missing an opportunity by not letting this be a good Jazz District," he said.
Service said businesses already provide private security that has prevented incidents from occurring inside. The problem occurs, he said, when patrons can return to their vehicles for weapons.
He believes the barricades and other improvements, coupled with off-duty police officers, could prevent that.
"I know for a fact that we all universally want police down here," he said.
Service also pointed out that, while the Jazz District has had several incidents in the past few years, it is still as safe as any other entertainment area in the city.
"We get more press when things happen here," he said. "But, when things happen in Westport they don't get as much press as we get here."
