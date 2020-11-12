KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The pandemic has forced many big events to adapt and that's the case for THUNDERGONG! presented by Jason Sudeikis and Friends that is set to go virtual this week.
The benefit concert for the Steps of Faith Foundation helps amputees get the prosthetic limbs they need. You can donate anytime by texting STEPS to 44321 or by visiting thundergong.org.
Since 2017, the event has raised nearly $850,000. Now, the event set full of music and comedy will be going fully virtual come 7 p.m. Saturday.
KCTV5 Stands for You and we'll have coverage leading up to the event, including today.
Tune in tonight on KCTV5 News at 4, 5 and 6 when our Gary Amble will be at The Uptown Theatre as some of the bands and Sudeikis rehearse for the big night.
Among the other celebs performing at the virtual event are Camila Cabello, Wynonna Judd, Seth Meyers and many more.
