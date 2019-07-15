KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A local hero is stepping back into the spotlight, joining an organization to make sure no veteran comes home to live on the streets.
Former Missouri Secretary of State and Kansas City mayoral candidate Jason Kander has joined the non-profit Veterans Community Project.
The group is the force behind VCP Village, KC's tiny home neighborhood for vets.
Kander served as Secretary of State from 2012 to 2016, and narrowly lost to incumbent Roy Blunt for in the 2016 senate race. It was last October when Kander ended his run for Kansas City mayor, saying he was battling post-traumatic stress disorder.
"When I decided to suspend my political career and seek treatment for PTSD, Veterans Community Project was there to help me through the process,” Kander said in a new release. “Like they've done for thousands of veterans, VCP made sure I got the services I needed."
His role with VCP will be to help the group spread their mission across the country in an effort to reach the organization’s long-term goal of eliminating veteran homelessness nationwide.
"Veterans' homelessness is a national crisis, so I'm proud to join an organization that has created a model to end it,” Kander said. “By expanding nationally, our goal is for VCP to both end veterans' homelessness and help millions of other veterans get the services they've earned."
