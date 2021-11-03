MUGSHOT: Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick.

Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick.

 (Wyandotte County Detention Center)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Olivia Jansen case. 

According to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office, Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, abuse of a child, and two counts of interference with law enforcement. 

Sentencing will be at a later date. 

If you have lived in the Kansas City metro for a while, you may recall this case.

It began with an Amber Alert that was issued for 3-year-old Olivia Jansen on on July 10, 2020. 

Later the same day, the young girl's body was found in the 3400 block of Steele in KCK. 

Her father, Howard Jansen III was booked into jail the same day. Early the next day Kirkpatrick was also booked into jail. The day after that, both were charged with murder. 

As of today, Howard Jansen is still awaiting trial. 

No further updates are available at this time.

