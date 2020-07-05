KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 13-year-old is deceased and five others are injured in a UTV crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, they were notified of an injury crash involving a UTV side by side.
The crash occurred approximately 1/2 mile west of S. Road on 318th Road in northern Jackson County.
Two UTVs were traveling beside one another westbound on 318th Road when one of the UTVs that was occupied by six individuals ran off the roadway, flipping over and ejecting a 13-year-old male. The 13-year-old was pronounced deceased.
Four of the occupants were transported to Stormont Vail Medical Center and one patient was transported to Sabetha Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
