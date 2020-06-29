JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials in Jackson County announced new mask requirements for people in public indoor and outdoor spaces on Monday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 spread.

The new guidelines start on Wednesday July 1, with county leaders saying the move comes in response to an increase in cases in both the county and the surrounding area.

As of 12:45 p.m. Monday the county had not released full details on the new requirement or discussed how this move would affect other orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a similar rule for the city that went into effect Monday morning.

Mask requirements are also set to start on Tuesday for Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

There has not as of yet been any word from officials in Clay, Platte or Cass Counties in Missouri or Johnson County in Kansas if they will also issue public mask requirements.

