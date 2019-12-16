KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There isn’t any kind of historical information on the statues in Jackson County, other than identifying that it’s of General Andrew Jackson and was placed in Jackson County by President Harry Truman. But soon, crews will add plaques that acknowledge the good and bad of Jackson’s past and on the statue in downtown Kansas City.
Jackson County’s namesake is General Andrew Jackson, our nation’s seventh president. So it makes sense that his statue is in front of two prominent county buildings.
Jalen Anderson introduced a resolution to place a plaque on the two Andrew Jackson statues giving a broader synopsis of the former president’s historical significance.
“No matter what race, creed, sexual orientation you are, you’re accepted in every government building. This government building shouldn’t be intimidating to you,” Anderson said.
It was County Prosecutor Jean Peter Baker’s idea. Her office drafted the text with help from a historian.
It mentions Jackson was a war hero and former president, but also acknowledges he was a slave owner and supported the Indian Removal Act which led to the Trail of Tears and the deaths of thousands of Native Americans.
The measure passed the legislature six to two. The county executive and some legislators wanted to wait for the public’s input before making the changes. The plaques will be paid for by Jean Peters Baker’s budget.
