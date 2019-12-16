KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New plaques will soon be posted on two statues in Jackson County after county legislators voted to make the changes Monday.
There isn’t any kind of historical information on the statues of General Andrew Jackson, the former president who the county is named after, other than Jackson's name and that they were placed in Jackson County by President Harry Truman.
Soon, however, crews will add plaques that acknowledge the good and bad of Jackson’s past and on the statue in downtown Kansas City as well as the one in Independence.
Jalen Anderson introduced a resolution to place a plaque on the two Jackson statues giving a broader synopsis of the former president’s historical significance.
“No matter what race, creed, sexual orientation you are, you’re accepted in every government building," Anderson explained. "This government building shouldn’t be intimidating to you.”
The additions were the idea of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peter Baker. Her office drafted the text with help from a historian. It mentions that Jackson was a war hero and former president, but also acknowledges he was a slave owner and supported the Indian Removal Act which led to the Trail of Tears and the deaths of thousands of Native Americans.
While County Executive Frank White and a few of the legislators wanted to wait for public input before making a decision, the measure to add the new plaques passed the legislature six to two. The plaques will be paid for out of the budget for the prosecutor's office.
