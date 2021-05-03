JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has not been seen since last spring.
The authorities say that Skylar Ware, 26, is suspected to have been in the Blue Springs area sometime in either early or mid June.
He was possibly with someone named Chris.
Ware is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has several visible tattoos.
The sheriff's office says foul pay is suspected.
If you see Ware or have information about the events that led up to his disappearance, you are asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.