LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has promoted its first female captain in its history.
Sergeant Ronda Montgomery has been serving in the sheriff's office since 1994. She has served numerous titles during her time, most recently supervising the Sex Offender Registration and Enforcement Unit.
She will now be a captain.
She is credited for Operation Thriller and Operation Lights Out in 2019, which "coordinated sex offender compliance efforts of nearly 20 law enforcement agencies," a news release said.
"I am confident that Captain Montgomery will excel in her new role, helping us as an agency continue to deliver the highest level of professional services to our diverse community," Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said. "We are so proud of her and she has our full support. Today is an exciting day for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.”
“If it wasn’t for God, my amazing family and some of the best coworkers anyone could ask for, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Montgomery said. “I am beyond honored that Sheriff Forté recognizes my accomplishments and trusts me to represent the Sheriff’s Office in this leadership position."
A ceremony will be held soon in her honor, Forte said.
