JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – One person has died after a vehicle crash Friday night just four miles east of Holton.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 10:06 p.m. from a caller reporting a pickup truck was hanging off the roadway and teetering next to a culvert at K116 Highway and V. Road.
Authorities said a nearby resident attempted to pull the 2006 Dodge 3500 pickup out when the truck rolled over and into the deep ditch and into the water. The driver’s head was entrapped beneath the water.
A Jackson County deputy, the Holton Fire Department and Jackson County EMS arrived and freed the man from the vehicle. Authorities found him to be pulseless and not breathing and began performing CPR.
Lifestar Air Ambulance landed at the Holton hospital where the man had been transported by Jackson County EMS and was pronounced deceased.
The female passenger of the truck had been freed from the vehicle before authorities arrived.
The crash remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
