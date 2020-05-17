Generic police lights
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people of interest in connection to a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to 8301 East Truman Road just before 2 a.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a 36-year-old male was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

If you recognize any of these individuals, you are asked to contact Detective Cox at 816-541-8017 extension 72231.

