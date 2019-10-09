JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County sheriff's deputy faces charges after she shot a woman in the back in Midtown Kansas City in August 2019 following the deputy's attempt to arrest her, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.
29-year-old Lauren N. Michael faces 1st degree assault and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records that were filed Wednesday, on August 8, 2019, Michael was a sheriff's deputy working traffic in the Westport area with other sheriff's deputies. Deputies observed two individuals on a Bird Scooter, travelling southbound on Main Street in the northbound lanes of traffic.
One deputy gave a verbal order for the driver of the scooter to stop. But the two persons on the scooter continued on. Deputies activated emergency lights and caught up to the pair on the scooter near 37th and Main Street.
A deputy took the driver into custody and attempted to detain the second person on the scooter, a 25-year-old woman. She ran southbound and a deputy pursued her on foot.
A deputy informed the other units of the woman’s description, but the deputy also told his sergeant over the radio that the only charge he had on her was failure to obey a lawful order by running from him.
Deputy Michael continued to canvas the area in search of the woman. She located her sitting on concrete steps close to the street in the 4000 block of Oak Street. According to her dash camera video, the woman stood up and walked toward Deputy Michael.
They then moved out of view of the dash camera until Deputy Michael is seen attempting to detain the woman. The deputy grabbed the woman’s hair and pulled her to the ground, and a drink the woman was holding spills on the deputy.
The video then only shows the woman's legs and a small portion of Deputy Michael's left side. Shortly, the video shows the woman's legs twitch and she suddenly gets up and runs away.
Seconds later, smoke is seen blowing into the video's view, presumably the result of Deputy Michael's discharge of her weapon. Deputy Michael advised dispatch that shots were fired and she had been tased.
According to court records, Deputy Michael stated that the woman resisted her attempts to put her in handcuffs. Nothing she had done was stopping the woman, she stated, and she feared the woman would take her firearm and use it against her, so she drew her weapon and fired three to four shots.
The woman stated that Deputy Michael took her to the ground, then tased her. She reacted to being tased, she said, by pushing the taser away and getting up and running. While she was running, she was shot in the back.
Crime scene personnel from the Kansas City Police Department located five spent .40 caliber casings and Michael's taser. Analysis of the Taser revealed both of its cartridges were deployed within three seconds, which did not support Deputy Michael's statement that after she tased the woman, the woman fought her for the taser, then the woman used it on the deputy.
Crime scene personnel also identified damage from a bullet to a vehicle some distance away from where the woman struggled with Deputy Michael. The damaged vehicle was in the direction that the woman ran from Deputy Michael.
Deputy Michael has made headlines before for a suspect grabbing her taser and she had to react. She was even awarded a Medal of Valor.
Two years ago, Deputy Michael struggled with a suspect at Walmart. 31-year-old Donald Sneed had open warrants and video shows him shoplifting.
Deputy Michael says Sneed had grabbed her taser and tased her, so she was forced to draw her gun. Sneed was shot and killed at the scene.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $30,000.
