JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is looking at the possibility of tens of thousands of homeowners who may still appeal their property assessment. But the deadline is next week and that’s just not going to be enough time to get all of those appeals in.
Wednesday, members of the Westside Neighborhood Association led a rally at the Guadalupe Center calling on the county to push back that deadline to September 1.
The Westside neighborhood said it’s the urban core, the homeowners who are poorest and least likely to know how to appeal their outrageous property tax hikes, who’ve been hit hardest.
The Guadalupe Center is offering help to those homeowners, assisting them in filing appeals, but without an extension, thousands of homeowners won’t be able to file.
“We’ve seen people who’ve come into our office with increases of 50%, 100%, 200%, 300% and 1000%. These are not just hardships on these homeowners. These are going to force them out of their homes. And this is happening in huge numbers,” Michael Duffy who is an attorney, said.
“Each appeal is complicated. It takes hours and hours to put together one of these appeals. We’ve done maybe a hundred in our office. There are tens of thousands of people who have not yet appealed who have a legitimate claim, but don’t even understand the process yet. The call that you hear today to extend the deadline to appeal is essential if the rights of these homeowners are to be protected,” Duffy continued.
For more information on how to get assistance in filing an appeal, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.