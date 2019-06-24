INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Monday is the last day for property owners to file an informal appeal with the Jackson County Assessor for their 2019 property assessment.
There were lines out the door Monday morning as residents waited to drop off appeals papers, and there were still people waiting in line that afternoon to file their appeal with the Jackson County Assessor.
The offices opened at 8 a.m., and there was a steady stream of people hoping to have their property assessment adjusted.
I talked to people in line to file their appeals earlier this morning. They are willing to wait as long as they need to in order to appeal what they are calling an “outrageous” error. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/kmAWoJhdQ3— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) June 24, 2019
Home owner Keithley Lake told KCTV5 News he would wait in line for as long as it takes to talk to someone in this office face-to-face.
“I’m not the richest person in the world, I’m not the poorest person in the word, but if they’re trying to raise my tax levy by tens of thousands of dollars then you have to do something about it,” Lake said. “It’s worth my time to be here.”
Many of those in line had similar stories of being shocked when they opened up their assessment, and in addition to filing appeals they wanted to let Jackson County legislators know what they thought of the spike in the assessed values.
Conversations are starting to get heated in Jackson Co. in the Land Use Committee meeting. There is a big presence from the county’s West side. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/GHh00JZ1CE— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) June 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.