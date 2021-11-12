JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County officials have repealed the county's mask mandate, which now ends immediately.
The Jackson County Legislature had called a rare Friday meeting in order to discuss several areas of business, including whether to repeal the county's mask mandate, which was set to naturally expire on Nov. 22.
After hearing facts and figures from local health officials and engaging in passionate discussion, the county's leading body passed the repeal by a slim 5-4 vote.
Despite the vote, the Jackson County Health Department took to Twitter after the decision to urge county residents to continue wearing masks indoors, saying the area remains at a high level of community transmission.
Today, the Jackson County Legislature rescinded the mask mandate for Jackson County, effective immediately. We are thankful for our community’s commitment to protecting each other through simple masking and vaccination. [1/4]— Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) November 12, 2021
While our collective action has resulted in tremendous progress in decreasing case rates, preventing unnecessary illness and death, and reducing the burden on our health care system, we remain at a “high” level of overall community transmission as defined by @CDCgov. [2/4]— Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) November 12, 2021
Based on the CDC’s designation and recommendations, we encourage the Jackson County community to show compassion and care for those around them by continuing to wear a mask in public indoor settings until we reach a “moderate” level of community transmission. [3/4]— Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) November 12, 2021
Find Jackson County’s current level of transmission here ⬇️ [4/4] https://t.co/WGYVIKpXDc— Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) November 12, 2021
