Face mask, taking off mask generic
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County officials have repealed the county's mask mandate, which now ends immediately.

The Jackson County Legislature had called a rare Friday meeting in order to discuss several areas of business, including whether to repeal the county's mask mandate, which was set to naturally expire on Nov. 22.

After hearing facts and figures from local health officials and engaging in passionate discussion, the county's leading body passed the repeal by a slim 5-4 vote.

Despite the vote, the Jackson County Health Department took to Twitter after the decision to urge county residents to continue wearing masks indoors, saying the area remains at a high level of community transmission.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.