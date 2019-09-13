JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released a statement regarding the Ricky Kidd case from 1996.
“I support Mr. Kidd’s release and find the evidence is insufficient to proceed toward another trial. Our office must act as a minister of justice. We must ensure fairness to Mr. Kidd. And we must recognize that Mr. Kidd has already served 23 years in prison.
In order to proceed to trial again, our ethical duty requires that, 23 years after the murder, the admissible evidence be capable of establishing guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The passage of time, unavailability of some witnesses, and changed testimony proscribe that we cannot achieve that standard. Therefore, we are dismissing this case. Whether this case is viewed through the lens of a DeKalb County Court that Mr. Kidd is innocent, or a U.S. District Court finding the evidence was sufficient, or simply that the still-existing evidence can no longer stand the test of time, we should remember that two victims’ families with deep wounds remain.
The impact on any victim when the system fails is tragic. This case is not different. In preparation for today’s action, our office met with the victims. When I met with the then-4-year-old witness, she recalled the drop of blood she saw on the kitchen floor shortly after hearing gunshots in her home all those years ago. She recounted that blood drop as if it were indelibly etched in her mind along with the loss of her father. She is clearly haunted by that day along with other members of her family.
In the end, the criminal justice system must demonstrate it always seeks to get it right.”
A dismissal memo was filed and is available below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.