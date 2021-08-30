JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County prosecutor has filed a motion to free Kevin Strickland, a local man who has served 43 years in prison for a triple murder the prosecutor and legal experts say he did not commit.
Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed a motion in Circuit Court on Saturday morning to free Strickland, citing "clear and convincing evidence that he is actually innocent," according to a statement released by the prosecutor.
The statement reads:
Most of us have heard the famous quotation that ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ Kevin Strickland stands as our own example of what happens when a system set to be just, just gets it terribly wrong.
The Missouri General Assembly and Gov. Parson deserve credit for creating a new legal avenue for a local prosecutor to seek relief. Making it possible for an officer of the court to stand before a judge and argue to correct a grave wrong is a system of justice we can all stand behind.
We look forward to presenting our evidence in the same courtroom where Mr. Strickland was convicted.
Strickland's 1979 conviction came after a triple murder the previous year in Kansas City, MO. Four people were tied up and attacked by at least four gunmen inside a home at 69th Street and Benton Boulevard. All the victims were shot. Two men and one woman died. A fourth woman was shot in the leg and pretended to be dead. She later crawled out of the house to get help.
