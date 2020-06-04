APTOPIX Minneapolis Police Death Kansas City

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a woman holds a placard as she screams "You have no authority to kill minorities," at Kansas City Police during a protest against police brutality and the death George Floyd at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. 

 (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is pointing fingers over non-violent protesters being arrested.

"Based on calls to my office and after speaking to protest organizer henry service, it is clear many citizens are confused and believe my office has filed charges against dozens of protesters who were arrested for minor offenses like walking in the street or stepping off a curb. Those charges against protesters were filed by the city prosecutor’s office, an office that reports to the mayor and the city council," she said.

The prosecutor says her office has filed just four cases related to the protests.

They were burglary and theft charges connected to looting on the County Club Plaza.

She suggests making your voices heard about those arrests to city officials or the city prosecutor’s office. You can contact the prosecutor at 816-513-6750.

