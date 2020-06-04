KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is pointing fingers over non-violent protesters being arrested.
"Based on calls to my office and after speaking to protest organizer henry service, it is clear many citizens are confused and believe my office has filed charges against dozens of protesters who were arrested for minor offenses like walking in the street or stepping off a curb. Those charges against protesters were filed by the city prosecutor’s office, an office that reports to the mayor and the city council," she said.
The prosecutor says her office has filed just four cases related to the protests.
They were burglary and theft charges connected to looting on the County Club Plaza.
She suggests making your voices heard about those arrests to city officials or the city prosecutor’s office. You can contact the prosecutor at 816-513-6750.
