JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County leaders on Monday morning rejected a proposal to end the county's mask mandate early, instead opting to extend it another two weeks.
The Jackson County Legislature took up the measure at its regular weekly meeting, voting down the proposal to end the mandate by a vote of 5 to 3. Shortly afterward, the Legislature voted to extend the mandate to Nov. 22.
If county legislators had not voted to extend the mandate, it would have expired this Saturday night.
