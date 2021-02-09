Jackson County medical examiner’s seeks help identifying deceased woman

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead.

Her body was discovered on Jan. 9 in the 1100 block of South Park Avenue in Independence.

She is a white woman believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s with short brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 2” and weighs about 143 pounds. She also has two tattoos – a unicorn on her left upper back and the name “Hannah” with butterflies on her right wrist. 

If anyone has information about the possible identification of this woman, please contact the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office at 816-881-6600 and ask to speak with an on-duty investigator.

