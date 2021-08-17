KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A federal jury today convicted a Jackson County man of illegally possessing a firearm back in 2019 while trying to walk to St. Louis.
75-year-old James Johnson was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnson was in possession of a Ruger .22-calliber semi-automatic handgun in November of 2019 when police found him on Union Pacific Railroad property trying to walk to St. Louis.
Johnson was carrying the gun in a red and black fabric bag with additional ammunition in a computer bag.
According to court documents, Johnson was on state parole for murder, robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm at the time of the offense.
The jury deliberated for only 30 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.
Under federal statutes, Johnson could face a sentence up to 10 years without parole. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
