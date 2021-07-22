Jackson County man convicted of 33 counts of sexual abuse of children

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County jury late Wednesday convicted a Nevada, Missouri man of 33 counts related to sexual abuse of children over a 14-year period.
The jury convicted Stephen D. Turner, 56, of multiple counts of sodomy, child molestation, first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory rape, forcible rape and use of a child in sexual performance.
Turner will be sentenced by a judge at a future hearing yet to be set.
According to court records, Turner had oral, anal and vaginal sex with victims over at least 14 years. The three child victims were as young as 4 at the time of the sexual abuse, which occurred at three locations in Jackson County.
