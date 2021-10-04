JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County legislators on Monday morning extended the county's indoor mask mandate by another 30 days, through Nov. 6.
Prior to the Jackson County Legislature meeting, County Executive Frank White and the county health director recommended the county extend its mask mandate in indoor places of public accommodation. The mandate had been set to expire this Thursday night.
The mandate applies to everyone 5 years old and older in Jackson County.
Several protesters against the mandate appeared at the meeting holding signs. All of the protesters were wearing masks inside the Legislature hall, on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.
White released the following statement at the same time that the county released the recommendation:
“While the data shows we are slowly making progress to limit spread of the virus, we are not yet out of the woods. Based on CDC guidance, which we have relied upon throughout the pandemic to implement our response, we must continue wearing masks indoors because they work. We’ve seen, for nearly 60 days, that mask-wearing has been an effective approach in protecting our neighbors from contracting the virus. We are hopeful that keeping the order in place for 30 more days will make our community safer, allowing us to reevaluate and move forward accordingly. I continue to encourage all those eligible to get vaccinated as we anxiously await vaccine authorization for children under 12.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that 47.3 percent of Missouri residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, including 44 percent of those between the age of 12 and 17.
