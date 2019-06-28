JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The members of the Jackson County legislature are calling for a halt to the county's troubled property assessment process.
The legislature released a statement on Friday afternoon saying in part, “It’s become clear there are numerous grave errors in the 2019 reassessment values recently sent to the citizens of Jackson County.”
It goes on to say, “We respectfully request those reassessments be discarded, and you provide a resolution to this situation.”
The letter was directed at Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.
“The massive swings in home and land values, often on the same block, cause us to distrust the process used in valuation, especially after reading media reports of a county whistleblower discounting the process.”
KCTV5 News Investigative Reporter Angie Ricono has documented many of the problems with the assessment, where some homeowners saw values jump as much as 400%.
The letter from the legislators goes on to say that more than 21,000 homeowners challenged the increases through a formal review process and that the county will not be able to complete the reviews by the June 28 deadline.
“It has been grossly unfair to require out constituents to wage this battle on their own, when we can all see how seriously flawed the process has been,” the letter says.
“Surprising current residents with such a huge increase in one year’s time is wrong,” it says, noting that some properties may have not seen an increase in years.
They then mention people who may not have seen the increase and did not get a chance to dispute the amount, noting that some constituents of theirs said they never received a copy of their reassessment.
“For many, the first time they will see their change in valuations will be when their escrow is changed by the mortgage company and their payment goes up by several hundred dollars per month,” they say, adding that renters could be affected as well.
They close their letter with the following paragraph:
“County Executive Frank White needs to do the right thing and land on the side of those he represents. He must acknowledge mistakes were made, own up to it for the residents of Jackson County. This is not a burden that should be borne by the tax payers of Jackson County.”
Later on Friday, Frank White posted a response to the letter on Twitter:
(1/2)Apparently Jackson County Legislators have put out a statement asking me to halt the assessment process. So they want ME to break state law because THEY lack the political will to do what’s right? It’s that lack of political will that keeps the County from moving forward.— Frank White (@Frank20White) June 28, 2019
(2/2) A legislator even said that on Monday and now they want me to continue the cycle of bad Jackson County politics and kick the can down the road again. Simply put, I will not break the law for anyone.— Frank White (@Frank20White) June 28, 2019
A full copy of the letter from county legislators is below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.