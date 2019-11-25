KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Legislature approved an employment contract on Monday to hire Troy Schulte as the county administrator.
Schulte currently serves as the city manager for Kansas City.
“I am grateful to the County Executive, Legislative Chair and members of the County Legislature for their support,” said Schulte. “While trying to figure out what was next for me, I ultimately decided that I was not ready to give up on public service. I love what I do and believe I have more to give. I am excited to join the Jackson County team and look forward to working with everyone to get things done.”
Schulte’s new salary will be $220,000, according to the county. He made $219,000 with Kansas City.
As the county administrator, he will assist County Executive Frank White Jr. in overseeing the day-to-day operations of Jackson County.
“Troy is an exceptionally talented and hard-working public servant who knows how to get things done. When I learned that he might be available I immediately sat down with him to see if we could find a way to add him to our team,” said White. “I am grateful for the support of the Jackson County Legislature. Specifically, I would like to thank Legislative Chairwoman Theresa Galvin, who without her support and leadership, this would not have happened.”
Schulte will join Jackson County after more than 20 years of governmental public service with the City of Kansas City, Missouri, most recently serving as city manager for 10 years. Prior to that, he led the city’s budget office.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work with Troy. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is needed to get things done,” said Legislative Chairwoman Theresa Galvin, who represents Jackson County’s 6th District. “This is a positive step in the right direction and I would like to thank County Executive Frank White, Jr. for working with the Legislature to move the County forward. This process has truly been a collaboration that has been missing for some time and I hope it will continue.”
Schulte’s start date will be Dec. 9.
