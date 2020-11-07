KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Jackson County jury on Friday convicted Eric McMillon of multiple charges in connection with sexual assaults involving a minor child, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.
44-year-old Eric McMillon was convicted of first-degree statutory rape for a victim under the age of 12 and first-degree statutory sodomy for a victim under the age of 12.
Baker said McMillon will be sentenced on December 18, 2020.
According to court records, Kansas City police detectives were alerted by Children's Mercy Hospital to a 5-year-old victim who disclosed the defendant had sexual contact with her. A forensic interview of the victim confirmed the sexual contact.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Audrey McCormick prosecuted the case on behalf of the state of Missouri.
