JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kevin Strickland saga will continue to play out in Jackson County court, as a county judge on Friday denied the state attorney general's motion to move the case out of Jackson County courts.
The AG had sought to recuse all Jackson County judges from the case, trying to steer who was able to review whether Strickland should be set free. Strickland's next hearings will be begin Oct. 5 and could last multiple days.
Strickland, convicted of a 1978 triple murder that many legal and political officials believe he did not commit, has been the subject of recent efforts to free him. He has spent over 40 years behind bars in Missouri.
Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has been the local face of area officials fighting for Strickland's freedom. She filed a motion last month arguing for Strickland to be released.
Attorney General Eric Schitt has sought in recent months to suppress efforts to free Strickland, arguing that he is guilty. Before Friday's ruling, Schmitt had filed an emergency motion to delay hearings that could lead to Strickland's release.
Strickland missed his mother's funeral recently as the legal fight has played out.
